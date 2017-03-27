'Goyescas' to be staged in Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2 , 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 , 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9 Spain never had the rich operatic tradition of Italy, Germany, France or even Russia, but the country did have its own tradition of lighter musical theater - the "zarzuela" - a genre that flourished well into the 20th century. Spanish operas, however, are relatively uncommon on today's stages.
