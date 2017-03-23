Governor goes to bat for south Boulder over plane noise

Colorado Gov.John Hickenlooper has penned a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration to "convey concerns" from a group of constituents mad about the location of a flight path that sends aircraft over Boulder, Louisville, Nederland and the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area. The letter, dated Friday, concerned the location of the FOOOT pathway to and from Denver International Airport, noting that in July there were 2,000 flights on the path amounting to about 70 overflights per day, some of them occurring two or three minutes apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.