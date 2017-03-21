George Tiba scheduled for August retrial in Boulder rape case
George Tiba, whose sexual assault conviction was overturned last year due to judicial error, is scheduled for a new trial in August. According to court documents, Tiba is scheduled to stand a trial beginning on Aug. 14. He is also scheduled for a motions hearing on June 1. Tiba, 52, was convicted in 2013 by a Boulder County jury of two counts of sexual assault, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft and sentenced to 36 years to life in prison .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casting JonBenet review: an uncanny quest
|2 hr
|berrytea333
|5
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|3 hr
|Steve Eller
|48
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|4 hr
|Steve Eller
|2
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Texxy
|144
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|11 hr
|Texxy
|1
|The CNBC Republican Debate Was A Total Trainwreck (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|AREYOUNGBLACKSLES...
|20
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|Mon
|Texxy
|64
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC