George Tiba scheduled for August retrial in Boulder rape case

George Tiba, whose sexual assault conviction was overturned last year due to judicial error, is scheduled for a new trial in August. According to court documents, Tiba is scheduled to stand a trial beginning on Aug. 14. He is also scheduled for a motions hearing on June 1. Tiba, 52, was convicted in 2013 by a Boulder County jury of two counts of sexual assault, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft and sentenced to 36 years to life in prison .

