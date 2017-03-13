Food giant ConAgra buys Boulder-based Thanasi Foods
Boulder-based Thanasi Foods, maker of Duke's meat snacks and Bigs seeds, was purchased by ConAgra Brands, headquartered in Chicago. Financial terms of the deal, expected to close this summer, were not disclosed.
