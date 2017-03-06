Fired Boulder sheriff's deputy senten...

Fired Boulder sheriff's deputy sentenced to probation in jail contraband case

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Tyler Paul Mason, 33, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of official misconduct in exchange for prosecutors dropping two felony counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband. According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, an inmate went to a jail staffer on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 1 hr ice epidemic 12
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat Bettyhinks 712
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 90
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 DedRed 159
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Boulder County was issued at March 06 at 3:35PM MST

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC