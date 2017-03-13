Fire Ban Enacted for Western Boulder County
At 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 15, Sheriff Joe Pelle enacted a fire ban for western Boulder County due to warm winter temperatures and low moisture, which has resulted in an increased fire danger. The fire ban is effective immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Old Lyons Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|21 hr
|kauna
|61
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mon
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC