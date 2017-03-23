Fire at Southwest Research Institute closes streets in downtown Boulder
Boulder police have shut down traffic on 11th Street north of Canyon Boulevard because of a fire reported at Southwest Research Institute. She said firefighters believe the fire, which was caused when a lithium battery exploded, is out but they are searching the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|1 hr
|Texxy
|65
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|5 hr
|robert
|100
|JonBenet murder case goes full circle
|6 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|sad part
|14
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|8 hr
|sad part
|5
|The CNBC Republican Debate Was A Total Trainwreck (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|Grecian Formula 29
|21
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother back in court
|12 hr
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC