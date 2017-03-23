Fire at Southwest Research Institute ...

Fire at Southwest Research Institute closes streets in downtown Boulder

Boulder police have shut down traffic on 11th Street north of Canyon Boulevard because of a fire reported at Southwest Research Institute. She said firefighters believe the fire, which was caused when a lithium battery exploded, is out but they are searching the building.

