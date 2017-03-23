Eyeing renewed sales tax, Boulder seeks input on what to fund
As Boulder is primed to ask voters to reapprove the soon-to-expire Community, Culture and Safety tax, the city is soliciting proposals for capital improvement projects that the renewed tax could fund. The measure, a 0.3-percent sales tax originally passed by voters in 2014, has since then paid for projects including renovations to the downtown Civic Area, lighting and walkway improvements in several parts of the city, an upcoming "event street" on University Hill and creek restoration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|21 hr
|Texxy
|1
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|21 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|23 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|3
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|Sun
|Texxy
|82
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Texxy
|1,660
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|Sat
|kauna
|125
|Boulder's notorious JonBenet Ramsey case sees T... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Texxy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC