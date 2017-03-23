Eyeing renewed sales tax, Boulder see...

Eyeing renewed sales tax, Boulder seeks input on what to fund

As Boulder is primed to ask voters to reapprove the soon-to-expire Community, Culture and Safety tax, the city is soliciting proposals for capital improvement projects that the renewed tax could fund. The measure, a 0.3-percent sales tax originally passed by voters in 2014, has since then paid for projects including renovations to the downtown Civic Area, lighting and walkway improvements in several parts of the city, an upcoming "event street" on University Hill and creek restoration.

