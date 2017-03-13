Ex-Boulder mayor Bob Greenlee turns himself in to jail

Former Boulder mayor Bob Greenlee was booked and then released from the Boulder County Jail on Wednesday after turning himself in on a warrant issued for his role in a fatal crash in Costilla County. Greenlee, 75, has been charged by the 12th Judicial District with vehicular homicide, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, two counts of careless driving causing injury, reckless driving, speeding, reckless endangerment and improper passing on the left.

