Ex-Boulder mayor Bob Greenlee turns himself in to jail
Former Boulder mayor Bob Greenlee was booked and then released from the Boulder County Jail on Wednesday after turning himself in on a warrant issued for his role in a fatal crash in Costilla County. Greenlee, 75, has been charged by the 12th Judicial District with vehicular homicide, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, two counts of careless driving causing injury, reckless driving, speeding, reckless endangerment and improper passing on the left.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|2 min
|Steve Eller
|57
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|5 min
|Non-state Actor
|91
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|13 min
|jonnie B
|141
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mar 13
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
