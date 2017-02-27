Everything You Need to Know For Boulder International Film Festival 2017
The 13th annual Boulder International Film Festival will be kicking off in less than a week with 39 films in four days, from March 2-5 in Boulder. The festive highlights are the opening and closing night parties, the CineCHEF event and the TalkBack discussion sections, while the meat of the festival is comprised of documentaries.
