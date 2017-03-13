Elevations Credit Union opening new downtown Boulder branch
Elevations Credit Union this summer will open a branch on the first floor of the Wencel building at 13th and Walnut streets - just off the Pearl Street Mall, where the City Council in February imposed a four-month moratorium on new financial institutions. The local credit union will join Twitter's Boulder offices at 1301 Walnut St., across from the parking lot of the Pearl Street Wells Fargo.
