Elevations Credit Union opening new downtown Boulder branch

Elevations Credit Union this summer will open a branch on the first floor of the Wencel building at 13th and Walnut streets - just off the Pearl Street Mall, where the City Council in February imposed a four-month moratorium on new financial institutions. The local credit union will join Twitter's Boulder offices at 1301 Walnut St., across from the parking lot of the Pearl Street Wells Fargo.

