Driver in hit-and-run that killed Boulder cyclist pleads guilty, will be sentenced to prison
Callie Kuhasz, seen in court last October, pleaded guilty this week to vehicular homicide and faces four to 12 year in prison for the death of a Boulder cyclist last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|8 hr
|Jolamom
|31
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|14 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC