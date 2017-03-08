Douchey Way Boulder Psychic Becky Ann Lee Swindled Heiress Out of $232K
But she apparently wasn't able to foresee what would happen to her after she bilked an heiress to the LaCoste clothing fortune out of more than $232,000. Granted, the book thrown at Lee could have been heavier: After pleading guilty to theft of between $100,000 and $1 million earlier this week, she wasn't sentenced to any jail time - a tribute, no doubt, to the acknowledged skill of her attorney, Harvey Steinberg , who's gotten more Denver Broncos out of trouble than anyone else in team history.
