Details in murder of Sheffield graduate released in affidavit

An affidavit for the arrest of Adam Densmore gives more insight into what allegedly happened to Clarendon-native Ashley Mead. Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body in the killing and dismemberment of his ex-girlfriend, Mead.

