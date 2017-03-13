Details in murder of Sheffield graduate released in affidavit
An affidavit for the arrest of Adam Densmore gives more insight into what allegedly happened to Clarendon-native Ashley Mead. Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body in the killing and dismemberment of his ex-girlfriend, Mead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|18 min
|Texxy
|63
|The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|7 hr
|KCinNYC
|119
|Accused of murder, JonBenet Ramsey's brother su...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|1
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Thu
|robert
|143
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mar 13
|detectress
|23
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC