Cyclist injured in hit-and-run near IBM north of Boulder
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the hit and run of cyclist that happened near Monarch Road and the IBM plant at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Trooper Alisha Danko said the cyclist was taken to Boulder Community Health with unknown injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1,660
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|6 hr
|kauna
|125
|Boulder's notorious JonBenet Ramsey case sees T... (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Texxy
|14
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Ban Boulder
|82
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|6
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|8 hr
|Texxy
|21
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Ban Boulder
|15
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC