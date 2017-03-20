CU Boulder study: N. American ice cap doomed
Fire Weather Warning issued March 20 at 2:41PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park Fire Weather Watch issued March 19 at 11:38PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Fire Weather Watch issued March 19 at 6:21PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne Fire Weather Watch issued March 19 at 6:21PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Kit Carson Former CU Boulder doctoral student Alexis Ault, now at Utah State University, stands next to a Barnes Ice Cap melt channel on Baffin Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|5 hr
|Texxy
|64
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|28
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|9 hr
|Ban Boulder
|2
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|Native 4 Life
|13
|The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey: Get to Know the M...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother Burke wages defamatio...
|Sun
|Texxy
|3
|Get used to heat records; study predicts far mo...
|Sun
|Sol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC