CU Boulder names Ken Koch new chief of police
Koch, who has served as the deputy chief for the past two years, was selected after an internal search named Koch and fellow CU Deputy Chief Randy Repola as finalists. "I am pleased with the direction that CUPD is heading and Ken has been instrumental in that leadership," said Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Safety David Kang.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|16
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
