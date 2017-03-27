CU Boulder may ask applicants to disc...

CU Boulder may ask applicants to disclose their sexual orientation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

University of Colorado officials are considering asking prospective students to reveal their sexual orientation in an effort to obtain better data on the size of the LGBTQ population on the Boulder campus. The University of Colorado is considering asking applicants to disclose their sexual orientation when applying to attend the school in order to compile better data on the Boulder campus's LGBTQ population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06) 43 min Steve Eller 3
News JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... 48 min Right44 3
News 'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with... 57 min Texxy 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 9 hr TruthToPower 4
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake Sun Texxy 82
News JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11) Sat Texxy 1,660
News Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen... Sat kauna 125
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC