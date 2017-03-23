CU Boulder law professor appointed to...

CU Boulder law professor appointed to United Nations position

1 hr ago

A University of Colorado law professor has been appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to be the North American representative on the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Kristen Carpenter is the associate dean for research and the Council Tree Professor of Law at CU and focuses on the legal claims of indigenous peoples.

