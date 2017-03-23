CU Boulder law professor appointed to United Nations position
A University of Colorado law professor has been appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to be the North American representative on the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Kristen Carpenter is the associate dean for research and the Council Tree Professor of Law at CU and focuses on the legal claims of indigenous peoples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley forensic psychiatrist weighs in on JonBe...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|1
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|6 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|7 hr
|kauna
|112
|JonBenet murder case goes full circle
|8 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Shock Ramsey weapon theory
|9 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|14 hr
|kauna
|81
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC