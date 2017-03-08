CU Boulder engineers land large-scale battery technology grant
University of Colorado engineers have received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop better membranes enabling more efficient and cost-effective large-scale battery technology for storing energy generated by sources including wind and solar. The research project will focus on improving the sophisticated membranes hidden inside powerful flow batteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
