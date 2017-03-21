CU Boulder-created dating app Qualify...

CU Boulder-created dating app Qualify expands into 39 universities

13 hrs ago

Qualify, a dating app born from the University of Colorado's Catalyze student business accelerator in Boulder, recently launched in 39 new universities across Arizona, Texas and Michigan. The students-only app forces users to complete a short quiz in order to reveal the profile picture of their potential match.

