Creative passions displayed in BMoCA's series of presentations
Brian Schmidt, a professional angler, master fly tier, wooden lure designer, and founder of Brian Schmidt Baits, speaks at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art on Feb. 16. Every Thursday until the end of May, the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art will be hosting the Cultural Cul-de-sac, a performance space intended to reflect the creative consciousness of the Boulder community. The Cul-de-sac is a part of Austrian artist Mathias Kessler's exhibition Artifacts & Other Errors of Perception .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|16
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC