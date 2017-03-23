CO: Boulder's Proposed Chautauqua Par...

CO: Boulder's Proposed Chautauqua Park Pilot Calls for Paid Parking, New Bus Line

March 23--Boulder may look to paid parking and a free shuttle service in an effort to solve traffic and parking issues at and around Chautauqua Park. Those and other strategies are being pitched as part of a pilot program that would run this summer, as the city attempts to address vexing challenges of access to the increasingly popular and crowded park.

