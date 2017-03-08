City's 'East Edge' could be due for Boulder Junction-style makeover
An estimated 10,000 people work along the 55th Street corridor from Arapahoe Avenue to Pearl Parkway, and many of them are at Flatiron Park - a network of office buildings surrounded by seas of surface parking. In January, a panel of visiting urban design and development experts published a report envisioning what the industrial zone around Arapahoe Avenue and 55th Street could look like under very different circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|2 hr
|Non-state Actor
|32
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|17 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC