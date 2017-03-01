Can't pay your taxes? Here are 6 ways to cope
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, an online tax form is displayed on a computer at the offices of tax preparation firm Infinite Tax Solutions, in Boulder, Colo. Finding the cash to pay a larger-than-expected tax bill can be tricky, but tax pros say there are ways to deal with the surprise without having to pawn the family heirlooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|16
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC