Boulder's Sunshine Fire 100% Contained and Evacuees Can Return Home

More than 400 people that live in the area of the Boulder Sunshine fire are allowed to return to their homes today after the fire has been 80 percent contained according to the Denver Post . Firefighting efforts continue to go well at the #SunshineFire .

