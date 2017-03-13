Boulder's fracking ban
An oil well in 1982 in Boulder, where despite a fracking moratorium being in place, the state has proven reluctant to pursue legal action, as it has in other communities that have enacted bans. Recent history has shown that any northern Colorado community seeking to ban or limit fracking is likely to find itself embroiled in court cases or neighborhood controversies, or both.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|1 hr
|kauna
|11
|The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey: Get to Know the M...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|3
|Get used to heat records; study predicts far mo...
|2 hr
|Sol
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother Burke wages defamatio...
|3 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|13 hr
|Texxy
|63
|The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|1
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|21 hr
|KCinNYC
|119
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC