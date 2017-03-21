Boulder's Bartkus Oil closing after 71 years in business
Bartkus Oil Co. worker Brian Seeman works to load a barrel of hydraulic oil onto a truck to be delivered to a customer Tuesday in Boulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|48 min
|go
|56
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|3 hr
|KCinNYC
|122
|Boulder Police Ask For Public's Help In JonBene... (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Texxy
|187
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|11 hr
|Texxy
|3
|Casting JonBenet review: an uncanny quest
|11 hr
|Texxy
|6
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Texxy
|144
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Tue
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC