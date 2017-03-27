Boulder, Xcel reach potential settlement in city's municipal utility saga
Andy Grow, a contractor for Xcel Energy, disconnects power to a light pole that fell due to the wind at the corner of 11th Street and Dellwood Avenue on Nov. 18, 2015. Boulder today announced it has received a pair of "best and final" settlement proposals from Xcel Energy following more than a year of negotiations with the utility in the city's ongoing municipalization case.
