Boulder, Xcel reach potential settlement in city's municipal utility saga

Andy Grow, a contractor for Xcel Energy, disconnects power to a light pole that fell due to the wind at the corner of 11th Street and Dellwood Avenue on Nov. 18, 2015. Boulder today announced it has received a pair of "best and final" settlement proposals from Xcel Energy following more than a year of negotiations with the utility in the city's ongoing municipalization case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.