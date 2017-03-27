Boulder weather: Up to 6 inches of snow over the weekend
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder is in for a wet weekend, with rain and up to 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 45 and a 90 percent chance of rain and then snow after 9 p.m. Accumulation is expected to be between 2 to 4 inches.
