Boulder weather: Up to 6 inches of sn...

Boulder weather: Up to 6 inches of snow over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder is in for a wet weekend, with rain and up to 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 45 and a 90 percent chance of rain and then snow after 9 p.m. Accumulation is expected to be between 2 to 4 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 18
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Wed Steve Eller 2
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Mar 29 Texxy 144
News JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... Mar 28 Texxy 4
News DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06) Mar 27 Steve Eller 3
News 'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with... Mar 27 Texxy 2
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake Mar 26 Texxy 82
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Boulder County was issued at March 31 at 5:03PM MDT

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC