Boulder weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 and strong winds

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 and winds 18 to 23 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph. The record high for March 16 is also 75, set in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.