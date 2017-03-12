Boulder weather: High winds with a ch...

Boulder weather: High winds with a chance of snow

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 35 and a 20 percent chance of snow. Winds are expected to be 34 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph, and the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until 6 p.m. today.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Boulder County was issued at March 06 at 5:44AM MST

