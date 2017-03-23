Boulder weather: High of 60 with a ch...

Boulder weather: High of 60 with a chance of afternoon showers

8 hrs ago

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 60 and a 50 percent chance of showers after noon.

