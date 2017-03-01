Boulder to host outdoor sculpture discussion
Boulder's Office of Arts and Culture, along with Denver-based experimental art museum Black Cube and the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, is hosting a discussion on producing and siting large pieces of art work. The discussion, called "New, Big, Brief: A Conversation on Producing and Siting Large-Scale Artwork with Jon Geiger and Dmitri Obergfell," happens on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|16
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC