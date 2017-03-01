Boulder to host outdoor sculpture discussion

Boulder's Office of Arts and Culture, along with Denver-based experimental art museum Black Cube and the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, is hosting a discussion on producing and siting large pieces of art work. The discussion, called "New, Big, Brief: A Conversation on Producing and Siting Large-Scale Artwork with Jon Geiger and Dmitri Obergfell," happens on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., according to a news release.

