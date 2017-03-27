Boulder sheriff's K-9 Fergie retires after more than 500 deployments
Boulder County sheriff's Deputy Kelly Boden works with K-9 Fergie to search for narcotics after Longmont police and the Colorado State Patrol recovered a stolen truck out of Fort Collins in August. Boulder County sheriff's K-9 Fergie retired Monday after eight years and more than 500 deployments with the department.
