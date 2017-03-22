Boulder sheriff: Body found off Flags...

Boulder sheriff: Body found off Flagstaff Road, but foul play not suspected

The body of a 39-year-old man was found this morning near Kossler Lake along Flagstaff Road, but Boulder County investigators say there does not appear to be any sign of foul play. A man driving down from Flagstaff Mountain found the body at 7:30 a.m. today in the 5300 block of Flagstaff Road.

