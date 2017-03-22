Boulder sheriff: Body found along Coal Creek Trail
The body of a 28-year-old male was found along Coal Creek Trail on Wednesday in east Boulder County, but officials say there does not appear to be any indication of foul play. A person hiking along the trail southeast of the intersection of South Boulder Road and 120th Street found the body at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the creek, just off the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNBC Republican Debate Was A Total Trainwreck (Oct '15)
|9 min
|Grecian Formula 29
|21
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|90
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|1 hr
|why generalize
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother back in court
|3 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|15 hr
|DonaldJTurnip
|2
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|22 hr
|Steve Eller
|123
|Boulder Police Ask For Public's Help In JonBene... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Texxy
|187
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC