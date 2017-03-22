Boulder sheriff: Body found along Coa...

Boulder sheriff: Body found along Coal Creek Trail

Read more: Daily Camera

The body of a 28-year-old male was found along Coal Creek Trail on Wednesday in east Boulder County, but officials say there does not appear to be any indication of foul play. A person hiking along the trail southeast of the intersection of South Boulder Road and 120th Street found the body at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the creek, just off the trail.

