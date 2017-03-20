Boulder scientist teams on study prob...

Boulder scientist teams on study probing implications of ice sheet's demise

Read more: LongmontFYI

University of Colorado Professor Gifford Miller and his research team found that the Barnes Ice Cap on Baffin Island, the last remnant of the Laurentide Ice Sheet that once blanketed North America, could be gone within a few hundred years because of rising temperatures caused by greenhouse gases pumped into the earth's atmosphere by humans.

