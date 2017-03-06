Boulder psychic ordered to repay $230K swindled from member of Lacoste family

Becky Ann Lee, seen in court in March 2016, was sentenced to probation this week after pleading guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from a member of the family that founded the Lacoste clothing company. In a deal with prosecutors, Becky Ann Lee, 33, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court on Monday to theft between $100,000 and $1 million, according to Catherine Olguin, spokeswoman for the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

