Boulder protesters to stage mock treason trial of Trump
Keith and Carly Lober listens to speakers during a protest against President Donald Trump at Boulder's Glen Huntington Bandshell earlier this month. The weekly marches against the policies of President Donald Trump will for the next several weeks will include a mock treason trial of the president at Boulder's Glen Huntington Bandshell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|10 hr
|Steve Eller
|116
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|17 hr
|kauna
|62
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Thu
|robert
|143
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mar 13
|detectress
|23
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC