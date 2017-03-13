Boulder police use taser to subdue man yelling at traffic, resisting arrest
Boulder police used a taser to subdue a man they say was standing in traffic on Broadway and yelling at traffic on Saturday evening. Sgt. Robyn VanDerLeek said that police responded to the area of Broadway and Elder Avenue on a welfare check at about 8:15 p.m. and found a man who began yelling at traffic and trying to stop cars in the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|1 hr
|kauna
|11
|The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey: Get to Know the M...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|3
|Get used to heat records; study predicts far mo...
|2 hr
|Sol
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother Burke wages defamatio...
|3 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|13 hr
|Texxy
|63
|The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|1
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|21 hr
|KCinNYC
|119
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC