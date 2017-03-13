Boulder police use taser to subdue ma...

Boulder police use taser to subdue man yelling at traffic, resisting arrest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder police used a taser to subdue a man they say was standing in traffic on Broadway and yelling at traffic on Saturday evening. Sgt. Robyn VanDerLeek said that police responded to the area of Broadway and Elder Avenue on a welfare check at about 8:15 p.m. and found a man who began yelling at traffic and trying to stop cars in the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen... 1 hr kauna 11
News The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey: Get to Know the M... 2 hr Texxy 3
News Get used to heat records; study predicts far mo... 2 hr Sol 2
News JonBenet Ramsey's brother Burke wages defamatio... 3 hr Texxy 1
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake 13 hr Texxy 63
News The First Clip From Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey D... 14 hr Texxy 1
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 21 hr KCinNYC 119
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Boulder County was issued at March 19 at 3:20AM MDT

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,660,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC