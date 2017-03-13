Boulder police to return box of duckl...

Boulder police to return box of ducklings to fraternity after pie-throwing fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Three ducklings rescued by CU fraternity members who were hiking up at Chautauqua will likely go back to the students after police determined the ducks were actually abandoned pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 14 hr kauna 61
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Jane 713
News 3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I... Mon detectress 23
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mar 11 Derpiherp 3
News Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ... Mar 10 Faith Michigan 3
News Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16) Mar 10 Freedom 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mar 6 ice epidemic 12
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,651 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC