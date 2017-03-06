Boulder police: Former Nite Ize emplo...

Boulder police: Former Nite Ize employee stole, resold $100K in merchandise

A former employee of Nite Ize in Boulder has been arrested after police say she stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from the company and then resold it online. Teresa Jean Bergeron, 37, was arrested on suspicion of theft between $100,000 and $1 million, a Class 3 felony that could carry a prison sentence of up to 12 years.

