Boulder Philharmoic Orchestra announces 2017-18 concert season

Music of Resistance: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, with pianist David Korevaar, CU Boulder and Western State University choirs Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra music director Michael Butterman announced the 2017-18 concert season Sunday afternoon during an event at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art. For 2017-18, the orchestra will continue its successful formula of innovative approaches to new music combined with high-caliber guest artists and beloved symphonic masterworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.