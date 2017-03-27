Boulder man ticketed after police say he accidentally shot himself and a friend
Boulder police have ticketed one man in an apparent accidental shooting that injured both the shooter and another man over the weekend. Joshua Fiester, 33, was ticketed for reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Cordingly.
