Boulder Jewish Community Center gets bomb threat overnight, second this year
A Boulder County sheriff's bomb dog and its handler are seen at work on the campus of the Boulder Jewish Community Center on Jan. 31 following a bomb threat. Boulder's Jewish Community Center received an emailed bomb threat overnight that was not deemed credible, the second time in less than two months that the facility has been the target of such a threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mon
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|84
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|Guilljeg
|139
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC