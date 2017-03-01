Boulder International Film Festival opens with characters, parade
Before the movie buffs jammed inside Rembrandt Yard Gallery & Event Center and Hotel Boulderado made their way to Boulder Theater on opening night of the 13th annual Boulder International Film Festival on Thursday, they had the chance to mingle with The Joker and Harley Quinn. "I've got a bat, so I might end up smashing some before the night is over," said Harley Quinn .
