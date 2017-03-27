Boulder Ice Cream co-owner facing new sex assault charges
The co-owner of Boulder Ice Cream was once again arrested and is facing new charges as police continue to investigate allegations he sexually assaulted employees over the past 15 years. Scott Roy, 55, was already arrested in December on suspicion of harassment and unlawful sexual contact, but was arrested again on Wednesday morning and is now facing eight counts of sexual assault.
Read more at Colorado Daily.
