Boulder extends search for new planni...

Boulder extends search for new planning director

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder city officials announced on Thursday that the search has been extended for a new planning, housing and sustainability director following a city tour, interviews and meet-and-greet receptions with three contenders for the job. "Each candidate offered several of the traits that we are seeking in the next Planning Director," City Manager Jane Brautigam said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 13 min thetruth__ 4
News Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ... 9 hr binaries 1
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mar 6 ice epidemic 12
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 84
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC