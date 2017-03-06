Boulder extends height-limit ordinance for 15 months

Boulder developers who for the last two years have been barred from putting up buildings taller than 40 feet won't regain the privilege for at least another 15 months. In an 8-1 vote in which Bob Yates represented the lone voice of dissent, the Boulder City Council on Tuesday night decided that the city's two-year moratorium on taller buildings, which expires in April, should be extended until July 19, 2018.

